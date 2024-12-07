Bawumia Votes, Urges Citizens To Follow

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, has cast his vote in the ongoing 2024 general elections.

Dr Bawumia, who is seeking to succeed his boss, President Nana Akufo-Addo, exercised his franchise at the Kperiga Presby D/A primary school polling station in the Walewale constituency of the North East region.

After casting his vote, Bawumia encouraged all eligible citizens to participate in the electoral process, saying, “Kindly get out and vote, too. One Ghana, One People. It Is Possible!” .

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s participation in the elections marks a significant milestone in his political career.



The economist and politician has been a key figure in Ghanaian politics, serving as Vice President since 2017.

Throughout his career, Bawumia has been a strong advocate for economic development and good governance.

He has implemented several initiatives aimed at transforming Ghana’s economy, including the Digital Ghana Agenda, which has brought about significant improvements in the country’s digital infrastructure.

BY Daniel Bampoe