Bawumia’s Campaign Manager Votes, Expresses Confidence In Victory

Frederick Opare-Ansah, the campaign manager for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia voted at the Suhum-Anglican Presby Polling Station A, exuding confidence that his candidate will emerge victorious in the presidential election.

Opare-Ansah, a seasoned politician and former Member of Parliament for the Suhum Constituency, was the second person to vote at the polling station, which was calm and peaceful despite a long queue waiting to cast their ballots.

The Electoral Commission (EC) had set up early, with officials and materials in place by 6:30 am, ready to commence voting at 7am.

Opare-Ansah after casting his vote expressed satisfaction with the smoothness of the process, praising the EC for its efficiency and organization.

As a key figure in Bawumia’s campaign team, Opare-Ansah’s optimism about his candidate’s chances is not surprising.

However, his confidence is likely to boost morale among Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s supporters, who are eager to see their candidate succeed in the presidential election.

In the Suhum Constituency, the elections is going on smoothly.

The peaceful atmosphere at the polling station, despite the long queue of voters, is a positive sign for the electoral process.

It suggests that the EC’s efforts to ensure a smooth and peaceful election are paying off, and that voters are eager to exercise their franchise without incident.

-BY Daniel Bampoe