FIFA Takes Fresh Step Against Discrimination

Kurt Okraku (M) and other participants

Efforts to tackle discrimination in football gained momentum during the 76th FIFA Congress, as key stakeholders met to strengthen the fight for inclusion and equality within the game.

Leading the initiative, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, President of FIFA’s Anti-Racism and Discrimination Committee, held his first official engagement with the FIFA Players Voice Panel.

The meeting marked an important step toward a more collaborative and player-centered approach to addressing racism in football.

Among those present were former France and Arsenal FC defender Mikaël Silvestre, New Zealand international Maia Jackman, and FIFA Deputy Chief Officer Gelson Fernandes.

Their participation ensured a broad exchange of experiences and perspectives from across the global football community.

The session offered a platform for players to share firsthand accounts of discrimination, helping to highlight ongoing challenges within the sport.

For Simeon-Okraku, appointed in October 2025, the engagement went beyond formality, laying the groundwork for meaningful reforms driven by those directly affected.

Discussions centered on improving player safety, strengthening reporting mechanisms, and ensuring swift disciplinary measures against offenders.

Participants also stressed the importance of continuous education and awareness campaigns to combat discriminatory behavior at all levels of the game.

With contributions spanning both men’s and women’s football, as well as diverse cultural contexts, the dialogue is expected to shape a more inclusive global strategy.

As FIFA’s meetings continue in Vancouver, this engagement is being seen as a crucial first step toward translating commitments into concrete action in the fight against racism.