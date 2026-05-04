All Blacks Snatch Late Win As Vision FC Miss Lifeline

All Blacks players

Swedru All Blacks delivered a stunning late turnaround to keep their survival hopes alive, defeating Vision FC 2-1 in a gripping Premier League encounter at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex on Saturday.

The match began cautiously, with both sides locked in a tense first half battle and neither able to find a breakthrough.

The deadlock was finally broken shortly after the restart when Faruk Mohammed struck in the 50th minute, igniting belief among the home supporters as Vision FC pushed for a crucial win in their fight to avoid the drop.

But the visitors refused to buckle under pressure. Swedru All Blacks grew into the contest and found their response through Rudolf Mensah, whose composed finish brought them level and shifted the momentum in their favour.

With the clock winding down and a draw looking inevitable, the match took a dramatic turn. Zayat Bubakari stepped up in the 89th minute and calmly converted a penalty to complete the comeback, handing All Blacks a priceless lead.

There was still one final twist. Deep into stoppage time, Vision FC were handed a golden chance to snatch a point after being awarded a penalty.

However, Alidu Mohammed failed to convert, missing the target in a heartbreaking moment for the home side.

The result significantly tightens the relegation race. Both teams remain tied on 38 points, with Swedru All Blacks climbing to 13th place and Vision FC sitting just behind in 14th.

With only four matches left, the battle for survival is set to go down to the wire.

BY Wletsu Ransford