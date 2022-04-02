Police Arrest Security Man For Brandishing Gun, Attacking Motorists

The Ghana Police Service in s atatement say they have arrested a man believed to be a security personnel for brandishing a pistol and attacking motorists around Liberian road near Winneba.

The suspect in mufti went viral on social after he was captured in a video attacking another motorist with a gun.

He was seen in the video physically attacking a motorist while brandishing his gun in what is believed be to a road traffic rage.

Few hours later, the video was seen by the police amidst public appeal to the police to locate the gunman and prosecute.

The Police said in a Facebook post that “”Reference the above, the person involved in attacking the motorists has been arrested and the weapon retrieved.”

By Vincent Kubi