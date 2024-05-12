Police Condemn Violence At Voter Registration Centres

The Ghana Police Service has issued a strong condemnation against the recent spate of violent incidents observed at some registration centers during the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

In an official statement released, the Police authorities disclosed that numerous arrests have been made at various registration venues across the country.

The Police message stated, “The Ghana Police Service has noted with concern isolated incidents of violations of the Law in some Voter Registration Centres in the ongoing Limited Voters Registration exercise. We condemn the unfortunate incidences experienced in some registration centres including Cape Coast in the Central Region, Kukuom in the Ahafo Region, and Adugyama in the Ashanti Region. Police have made a number of arrests as investigations continue.”

Emphasizing the essential civic duty of voter registration, the Police urged the public to conduct themselves in a peaceful and lawful manner throughout the registration process.

The statement continued, “The Police will like to remind the public that the registration exercise is a civic responsibility that must be attended to in a civil manner. It is in this regard that we will like to caution the public to exercise maximum restraint and act in accordance with the laws governing the registration process.”

Expressing zero tolerance for any breaches of the law, the Police emphasized their commitment to ensuring order and compliance during the registration exercise. The statement concluded with a stern warning, stating, “Police will not tolerate any disregard of the law and any persons who engage in such acts shall be dealt with accordingly.”

The Ghana Police Service reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining public safety and security during the voter registration exercise and called for the cooperation of all stakeholders in upholding peace and lawfulness at the registration centers.

By Vincent Kubi