Police Grill Gborbu Wulomo Over Alleged Child Marriage

The Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, has been questioned by the Ghana Police Service in relation to an alleged child marriage, according to a statement from the Ministry of Information.

The Ministry confirmed that the Gborbu Wulomo was interrogated on April 5, 2024, with statements being taken in the presence of his lawyer, as well as the child’s parents, to aid in the ongoing investigation.

The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has also been engaged in extensive discussions with Nungua’s traditional authorities to ensure their full cooperation in safeguarding the child’s best interests.

The government, in accordance with its constitutional and statutory responsibilities to protect Ghanaian children, has collaborated with various ministries and regional authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter.

A statement from the Ministry of Information said, “Government, through the Ministries of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Interior, and the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council, has taken the necessary steps to ascertain the facts of the case for necessary actions to be taken.”

To ensure the safety of the child, the Ministry mentioned that she has been taken by the police and the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection to a secure location. The Ministry also confirmed that officials from the Ministry have provided counseling and medical support, affirming the child’s well-being.

“The Social Welfare Department under the Gender Ministry has made available counseling and other resources, including the provision of a medical doctor and two caregivers, to ensure the well-being of the child,” the statement added.

The Ministry emphasized the government’s commitment to assisting the Ghana Police Service and other stakeholders in the ongoing investigation of the alleged child marriage.

