NPP Clears 9Aspirants For Ejisu Parliamentary By-Election

In an announcement that has set the stage for an anticipated political showdown, all nine aspirants seeking to contest in the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency have been given the green light by the vetting committee.

The candidates, who picked forms on Thursday, April 4 to vie for the NPP parliamentary nomination in the Ejisu constituency, will be participating in the upcoming primary election scheduled for Saturday, April 13, 2024, in the aftermath of the passing of John Kumah.

Following the vetting process conducted on Saturday, April 6, the party disclosed its plans to issue detailed guidelines for the primary and prepare for the forthcoming Ejisu by-election.

Additionally, the committee conducted a ballot to determine the positions of the candidates.

Evans Nimako, the Director of Elections for the New Patriotic Party, addressed the media, emphasizing that all nine aspirants were cleared to contest to ensure inclusivity and enable party members keen on the race to have a fair chance.

“The Committee has recommended that all of them be allowed to participate in this contest. Also, we’ve taken them through the ballot and so balloting has also been done. We’ve informed them that the National Executives of the party will meet them on Tuesday,” Mr. Nimako stated.

Moreover, the aspirants were advised by the committee to conduct their campaigns in a manner that fosters unity within the party.

The party’s national executives are scheduled to meet with the candidates on Tuesday to further guide them in their electoral pursuits.

Below are the positions as determined by the balloting exercise:

1. Lawyer Kwabena Boateng

2. Dr. Evans Duah

3. Klinsman Karikari Mensah

4. Helena Mensah

5. Jacqueline Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey

6. Portia Baffoe Abronye

7. Lawyer Kwesi Nyantakyi

8. Aaron Prince Duah

9. Yaa Akyawmaa Aboagye

As the political landscape in the Ejisu Constituency gears up for an intense parliamentary primary, all eyes will be on the aforementioned candidates as they compete for the party’s nomination in the upcoming election.

By Vincent Kubi