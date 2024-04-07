President Akufo-Addo Submits 20 Names For Appointment To The Court Of Appeal

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has in exercising the powers granted by the 1992 Constitution submitted the names of 12 Justices of the High Court and 8 reputable lawyers to the Judicial Council for appointment to the Court of Appeal.

Among these notable lawyers are Yaw Oppong, the Director of the Ghana School of Law, and Charles Zwennes from the esteemed Gaisie, Zwennes and Hughes law firm.

Also included is Dr. Poku-Adusei, a legal academic who has dedicated a significant portion of his teaching career at the University of Ghana Law Faculty.

He is also Director of Legal Affairs of the National Communications Authority (NCA).

One of the outstanding lawyers recommended for the Court of Appeal is Ms. Mariam Agyeman Gyasi Jawhary from Totoe Legal Service, a law firm with branches in both Accra and Kumasi. Additionally, Ms. Yaa Onyameye Gyakobo, a Deputy National Executive Committee member, has caught the attention of the President as she assists the learned Gyau Baffour in secretarial duties for the Executive Committee of the Bar Association.

This list of non-judges also includes six highly accomplished females recommended for the Court of Appeal Bench.

Justice Alexander Osei Tutu has established a reputation for himself through his exceptional legal writing skills and mastery of court rules.

David Boafo, the Managing Partner of S.K Boafo and Company, brings 24 years of legal practice experience and a commendable mentoring spirit.

The complete list of recommended individuals for the Court of Appeal Bench, who are expected to strengthen the number of justices for Court of Appeal sittings outside Greater Accra, is as follows:

1. His Lordship Justin Dorgu J

2. Her Ladyship Gifty Dekyem J

3. His Lordship Kofi Akowah J

4. His Lordship Gyamfi-Danquah J

5. Her Ladyship Olivia Obeng Owusu J

6. Her Ladyship Cecilia Davis J

7. His Lordship George Krofa Addae J

8. His Lordship Alexander Osei Tutu J

9. His Lordship Francis Obiri J

10. His Lordship Kwasi Boakye J

11. Her Ladyship Lydia Osei-Marfo J

12. His Lordship Aboagye Tandoh J

13. Ms. Mariam Agyeman Gyasi Jawhary

14. Ms. Yaa Onyameye Gyakobo

15. Mr. Charles Zwennes

16. Mr. Yaw Oppong

17. Mr. Nathan Parker Yarney

18. Mr. David Boafo

19. Mr. Francis Koffie

20. Dr. Poku Adusei

These recommended individuals will contribute to reinforcing the existing number of Court of Appeal Justices and enhance the efficiency of Court of Appeal sittings outside Greater Accra.

The Judicial Council will now review these nominations and decide on their suitability for appointment to the Court of Appeal.

