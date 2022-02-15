Police Invite Abronye DC Over Mahama Coup Claim

The Bono Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC has been invited by the Ghana Police Service to assist with investigation into claims that former President John Dramani Mahama reportedly conspiring with some militants to stage a coup in Ghana.

He is to report to the Accra Regional Police Command today February 15, 2022 at 4pm to provide further and better particulars on the intended coup plot by the former President.

The police, however, warned that failure for him to report will have him arrested.

According to a statement from the Police, signed by Dupty Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kwesi Ofori, Director-General, Public Affairs, its attention was drawn to a publication in which Abronye DC is alleged to have said that former President John Mahama is allegedly planning to stage a coup hence the invitation extended to him to assist with investigation.

Abronye DC was said to have alleged that former President has met the Al Qaeda militants to stage a coup in Ghana.

According to him, John Mahama is in ties with the group to help him undertake a coup to become president again

He was said to have made the allegation on Hot 93.9FM’s political -talk show” Dwene Ho Bio” hosted by Agya Wusu while responding to issues leading to the arrest of convenor of the #fixthe country movement, Oliver Barker on his attempt to make a coup if E-levy is passed.

According to Abronye DC, he is convinced that the former president might have knowledge about what Oliver Barker-Wamawor was planning since Mr. Mahama tweeted under Mr. Barker’s coup post.

BY Vincent Kubi