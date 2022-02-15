Coach Salutes Mbella … Ahead Of Hearts Clash

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Nartey Ogum, has hailed attacker Frank Mbella after a spirited showing in their game against Accra Lions on Saturday.

Kotoko eased past Lions with a 3-1 win in Kumasi four days ago.

The Cameroonian palyers recorded a hat trick in the game to ensure the Porcupine Warriors extended their lead on top of the table.

The goals take him to eleven goals in the ongoing campaign as he currently leads the goal king chart.

“You know him already, he is a super player. I don’t know what to tell him. Congratulations to him,” the coach said after the game.

The Camerounian striker crowned his efforts with the Man of the Match crown.

The player said, “I am very happy to score a hat-trick again. Thank you to my team, technical team, management team and everyone. I enjoy the win, time to prepare and focus on the Hearts of Oak game.”

Kotoko faces Hearts of Oak in the first Super Clash of the season at the Accra Stadium this Sunday.