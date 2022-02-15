You’re Useless Institution, Sosu Opens Fire On GBA

Francis-Xavier Sosu

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina in Accra, Francis-Xavier Sosu is venting his anger on the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) for condemning his distasteful remarks about the judiciary.

He has described the GBA as a useless institution in the current democracy process of the country without direction.

According to him, the association of which he is a member has become “rather a monumental failure to our democracy.”

He has therefore implored the GBA to focus on it core objectives since he stands by his political judges statement.

“It is a wonder to know that the Ghana Bar Association still exists in this country following your loud silence on critical matters of national concern which relate to the Bar, Legal Education, Mistreatment of Lawyers, lack of welfare for Lawyers, Human Rights abuses, press freedom and justice delivery among others in Ghana.

“It is very sad that the leadership of the GBA which was established by the Constitution of Ghana and historically known to be the champion of Rule of Law, Accountability and Social Justice has reduced itself to yet another useless institution of our democratic process in these days and times,” he described the association in his anger laden statement.

The GBA in an earlier statement condmened the MP’s remarks he made during last Thursday’s ‘Yentua’ Demonstration.

They described his assertion as ‘ignorant’ and ‘irresponsible’, with the possibility of courting disaffection for the judges and exposing them to danger.

Mr Sosu stated in an interview with some media houses at the Yentua demo ground that certain judges in the country he described as ‘political judges’ will be dealt with politically when there is change in government.

He threatened that such judges would lose their offices when the political regimes whose bidding such judges do are no longer in power.

The GBA found the assertion by the MP “unprofessional, unfortunate, irresponsible and distasteful and same smacks of deep-seated ignorance, as the tenure of judges per the Constitution, 1992, and other relevant laws is never in any way whatsoever tied to the tenure of the political regime under which judges are appointed.”

However, the human right lawyer in a strong worded statement in response to the GBA on February 14, 2022 said he stands by his statement.

He said “The statement was a conditional statement and no amount of twists and turns will extricate judicial officers and judges who will allow themselves to become agents of political agenda.

According to him, the GBA is creating a false impression about his statement by their press release suggesting that “judges would lose their jobs when the party that appointed them loses power.”

“My statement was clear ‘If you are a political judge, you will be dealt with politically… Judges owe a duty to the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and the laws of Ghana. If a judge allows him or herself to become an agent of a Political party, the tenure of the said judge will run with the political parties they favour’.

He also blamed the GBA of political bias, insisting it is affecting its core duties.

“Unfortunately, the leadership’s Release shows the extent to which they are politically affiliated and bias as Leaders of the Bar Association. Who in Ghana does not know that the GBA Leadership are so politically biased?. What are the core duties of the GBA?”

He was of the view that his reaction forms part of machinations to cite him for professional misconduct.

“Again, I have noted the lame attempt by the GBA Leadership to prepare a ground to construe my statements as a Professional Misconduct Contrary to Rule 52 of L. 12423. My statement as a whole did not violate Rule 52 and can never be said to be irresponsible and unethical. Since when did speaking TRUTH to power become unethical and irresponsibility?” he asked.

He thinks the legal professionals should support his call “to stop our judges from becoming political judges in order to guarantee our democracy.”

“The leadership of the GBA is needlessly attacking the voice of conscience that speaks truth though it hurts badly.”

He also challenged the Association to channel its energies towards regaining its ‘lost focus and relevance’.

Mr. Sosu mentioned “Let me remind the GBA Leadership that it has a duty to ensure “the maintenance of the Independence of the Judiciary.” How can you achieve this object if judges allow themselves to be influenced politically? For the rest of the objects, I beg to leave it here else we wash our dirty linen in public.”

By Vincent Kubi