NPP Begins Internal Elections Next Week

Evans Nimako

The ruling New Patriotic Party has outlined its timetable for the election of Executives from polling stations to the National starting from February 25, 2022.

In a memo, sighted by DGN Online, the Director of Research and Elections, Evans Nimako has been directed by the General Secretary to inform the Party Election Committee that pursuance to the directives given by the National Council towards the conduct of the Polling Stations and Electoral Area Coordinators’ Elections; the following pre-election activities are to be observed and conducted accordingly; Opening and Closing of Nomination from February 19-21, 2022.

Also conduct of Vetting of Prospective Aspirants from February 22-24, 2022.

And finally conduct of Elections from February 25 -March 5, 2022 across all the polling stations in the country.

Thereafter, the party will further hold its Electoral Area Coordinators election, and the Constituency Executives elections in the following months this year, while the Regional and National Executives Elections will also take place respectively.

Already, the Party has issued a code of conduct to regulate the conduct of party members in both presidential and parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2024 elections.

Below is the attached Memo:

– BY Daniel Bampoe