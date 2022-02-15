Assin North MP Gets GHc100,000 Bail

James Gyekye Quayson

The embattled Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyekye Quayson, has been granted a bail of GHc100,000 by an Accra High Court over charges of perjury, deceit of public officer and others.

The accused had pleaded not guilty to the five criminal charges preferred against him by the Office of the Attorney General.

The prosecution led by Deputy Attorney General, Tua -Yeboah said they were not opposed to the grant of bail but prayed the court not to grant him a self-reconnaissance bail in view of the challenges the police went through to serve him.

Tsatsu Tsikata, counsel for the accused indicated that the accused was granted a self reconnaissance bail by the police after his investigative causation statements was taken and urged the court to do same.

The court presided over by Justice Mary Nsenkyire granted the accused a bail of GHc100,000 with one surety to be justified.

She ordered the prosecution to file their disclosures as well as witness statements of witnesses they intend to rely on during the trial and adjourned the matter to March 15.

The MP has been charged, among others, for deceiving the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by making a false statement that he did not have a dual citizenship in order to acquire a Ghanaian passport.

Mr. Quayson has also been charged with perjury for making a false statement at Assin Fosu, that he does not owe allegiance to any country other than Ghana, a statement he did not have a reason to believe to be true at the time of making it.

Again, the MP has been charged for making a false declaration for office when he knowingly said he does not owe allegiance to any country other than Ghana for the purpose of obtaining a public office as a Member of Parliament, a statement he knew to be material for obtaining that office.

In all, he has been charged with five criminal offenses.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak