Police Saves Kidnapper From Death In Patase

ASP Godwin Ahianyo, Ashanti Regional Police PRO

THE TIMELY intervention of the Ashanti Regional Police Command has saved a suspected kidnapper from the jaws of death.

Suspect Michael Akwasi Agyeman was being lynched by an angry mob at Patase in Kumasi last Thursday when the police stepped in.

The mob had accused Akwasi Agyeman of attempting to kidnap a five-year-old girl, and the angry mob claimed he was going to use the innocent girl for rituals.

Some of the people realised his ‘evil’ intentions so they confronted him and started to manhandle him.

The angry mob used different types of offensive weapons including concrete blocks, metals and sticks when they were in the process of lynching Akwasi Agyeman.

ASP Godwin Ahianyo, the Ashanti Regional Police PRO, confirming the report, said the police arrived on time to save the suspect.

According to him, the police received a call that a suspected kidnapper was being lynched at Patase.

“The police patrol team was dispatched to the scene and they found Akwasi Agyeman with multiple wounds on his body,” the Police PRO said, adding that Akwasi Agyeman was then rescued and sent to the Regional CID office where he (suspect) admitted kidnapping the girl.

“Akwasi Agyeman said one Eric contracted him to kidnap the young girl, but he could not lead police to the said Eric,” the police officer said.

ASP Ahianyo disclosed that Akwasi Agyeman has since been detained by the Police CID to assist in investigations into the case.

Also, the Police PRO indicated that the victim was doing very well now, adding that she (victim) has since been reunited with her mother.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi