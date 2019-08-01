Policy Review C’ttee Discusses Six-Year Renaissance Plan

Perry Okudzeto, Deputy Minister of Youth & Sports

The National Policy Review Committee of the Ministry of Youth & Sports has met heads of the various sports federations to deliberate on the proposed six-year Ghana Sport Renaissance Plan (2019 to 2024).

Held at the Media Centre, Accra Stadium, last Friday, the meeting discussed the timelines for the respective federations’ inputs into the plan.

The six-year plan primarily has the objective of improving manpower, infrastructure, equipment and resources required to deliver the Ghana Sport Renaissance Plan.

“We met the various federations heads on Friday, took them through all the areas that we want them to contribute as far as the national plan, including schools and colleges sports, presence in majority of the 16 regions, and audited accounts for past two years to assist determine sport contribution to the GDP) is concerned, ” a member of the National Policy Review Committee said in an interview.

He added, “The six-year plan includes Ghana’s participation in the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Olympic Games and the hosting of the 2023 African Games to be hosted in Ghana.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum