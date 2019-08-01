Cameroun Star Begs For Leaked Sex Tape

Clinton N’Jie has apologised after inexplicably live streaming himself having sex.

The former Tottenham forward accidentally broadcast himself and a female partner in a compromising position.

Footage of the 25-year-old was there for all to see on Snapchat before he realised his mistake and quickly deleted the evidence.

But there was no getting away from his embarrassing mishap and N’Jie apologised afterwards.

“I’m sorry, I had drunk too much,” he told Orange.fr.

“I celebrated my new contract and wanted to read the news. I pressed the wrong button.”

N’Jie had chosen a bizarre moment to google himself and read about his transfer online but evidently he is excited to play for Dynamo Moscow.

The Cameroun attacker signed a four-year deal with the Russian club last week after a disappointing season with Marseille.

The winger spent two years with Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs but never managed to establish himself in the first team.

Now the Frenchman can look to make the best of a fresh start and hope he doesn’t flop.