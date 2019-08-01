Court Orders Yogo Family To Bury Dwarfs’ Boss

Some members of the Yogo Family in a pose after the press conference

An Accra High Court has authorised the Yogo Family of Ajumako Techiman in the Central Region to bury Edward Nana Aidoo, CEO of Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs.

The football administrator passed on last year June in the USA and the body was flown down later without the knowledge of his family (Yogo), which led to a protracted legal tussle among Opanyin Onyinkyi Afari, John Kweku Pratt, Madam Adjoa Aidoo and Enterprise Funeral Services Ghana Limited.

Last Monday at the Accra High Court GJ2, presided over by His Lordship Daniel Mensah (Nana Agyemang Badu II of Aduana Stars fame), it ruled that Abusuapanin (family head) Kweku Onyinkyi Afari is the legal family head of the Yogo Family of Ajumako, who has the sole legal right, power and authority of performing the final funeral rites of the late Nana Aidoo.

In a press conference in Accra yesterday, Daniel Takyi-Mensah, PRO of Yogo Family, said, “…Treat with contempt and disregard any person or persons who impersonate as the head of family of the late Nana Aidoo.”

He added, “The Yogo Family will announce date for the final funeral rites and burial of the Dwarfs chairman soon. We are also appealing to the law court to back Paulina Aidoo as the rightful widow.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum