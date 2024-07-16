President Akufo-Addo Condemns Assassination Attempt On Trump… Says It Undermines Democracy

President Nana Akufo-Addo with Former United States President Donald Trump

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has vehemently denounced the recent assassination attempt on former United States President Donald Trump, emphasizing that acts of politically-motivated violence have no place in a world striving for democracy and peace.

The harrowing incident unfolded during a rally in Pennsylvania, where the security perimeter was breached by an assailant who fired shots at Donald Trump.

Secret Service agents swiftly reacted to the threat, evacuating the former president from the stage to ensure his safety.

Despite sustaining injuries to his ear and face, Trump managed to swiftly exit the venue and seek medical attention.

Response from President Akufo-Addo

In a statement posted on his social media platform, President Akufo-Addo expressed deep condemnation of the attempted assassination, extending support and solidarity from the government and people of Ghana to the United States.

The President underscored the grave repercussions such violent acts pose to the democratic fabric and underscored the imperative of upholding peace and stability in the face of adversity.

FBI Investigation

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the incident, categorizing it as an attempted assassination.

The authorities are diligently working to uncover the motives behind the attack and apprehend any potential accomplices in the deadly assault.

As the investigation progresses, updates will be forthcoming to shed light on the evolving narrative surrounding this brazen act of violence.

Trump’s Account and Reactions

Donald Trump took to his Truth Social network to recount the chilling moments of the attack, detailing the distressing experience of hearing gunshots and feeling the bullet graze his ear. Trump’s account painted a vivid picture of the chaos and bloodshed that ensued during the shooting, underscoring the urgency of addressing security concerns in public gatherings to safeguard public figures and citizens alike.

By Vincent Kubi