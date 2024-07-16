President Akufo-Addo Touts Unprecedented Road Achievements

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo asserted that his administration has surpassed the total road infrastructure accomplishments of previous regimes combined, unveiling an ambitious agenda for advancing Ghana’s transportation network.

Addressing a gathering at the sod-cutting ceremony for the Anwiankwanta-Ahenema Kokoben Road dualization, President Akufo-Addo lauded the prodigious scale of road infrastructure initiatives undertaken during his tenure.

Comparing the figures with past administrations, the President emphasized a remarkable surge in road construction efforts, exemplifying a transformative vision aimed at addressing long-standing infrastructure deficits.

Unprecedented Progress

Highlighting the quantum leap in road development, President Akufo-Addo revealed that since assuming office in 2017, his government has successfully completed a staggering 12,830 kilometers of roads—underscoring a substantial increase from the 4,636 kilometers achieved during the Mills/Mahama era (2009-2016).

The comprehensive scope of ongoing projects encompassed asphalt overlays, new constructions, bridge installations, and pivotal interchange undertakings, embodying a dedicated commitment towards enhancing transportation networks nationwide.

Strategic Roadworks In Ashanti Region

Detailing specific road infrastructure ventures within the Ashanti Region, President Akufo-Addo outlined multifaceted roadworks including asphalt overlays, new constructions, graveling/re-graveling, reconstructions, rehabilitations, and the development of key bridges at critical junctures such as Susanso-Anloga and Kokoso-Bohyen.

Emphasizing strategic investments in urban mobility, the President reaffirmed a relentless focus on expediting essential projects to alleviate congestion and modernize vital transportation arteries.

Commitment To Project Completion

Providing a glimpse into forthcoming endeavors, President Akufo-Addo affirmed that the Suame interchange project’s initial phase is slated for completion by the close of 2024, assuring stakeholders of stringent adherence to project timelines. Anticipating seamless execution, the President reaffirmed the government’s unwavering dedication to expedite transformative infrastructure projects and uphold operational excellence in line with public expectations.

Future Roadmap For Development

Envisioning an expansive roadmap for sustainable progress, President Akufo-Addo articulated a strategic vision for extending dualization efforts across heavily populated corridors, signaling a proactive approach to easing traffic congestion and bolstering socio-economic vitality. Emblematic of this developmental ethos are flagship initiatives like the Ofankor-Nsawam and Adenta road dualizations, emblematic of the government’s innovative problem-solving strategies and capacity to accelerate tangible outcomes.

By Vincent Kubi