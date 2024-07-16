Akufo-Addo Lauds Kenpong Academy-Bastia Partnership

President Akufo-Addo sandwiched by Kenpong (R) and Bastia’s Technical Director

President Akufo-Addo has lauded Kennedy Agyepong, popularly known as Kenpong, for his audacious partnership with French outfit -Bastia.

The President hosted French Ligue 1 side, Bastia’s Technical Director Eric Joel and Kennedy Agyepong at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday.

The visit was part of the expatriate’s outfit (Bastia) collaborative programme with Kenpong Football Academy.

President Akufo-Addo commended the Bastia Technical Director and businessman on their collaborative efforts.

To him, the initiative will help both parties, particularly the academy, reach their full potential.

He promised government’s support through the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the academy.

The President described Kenpong as a man of substance and a force to reckon with when it comes to sports (football) in Ghana and beyond.

Kenpong, President of Kenpong Football Academy, expressed appreciation to President Akufo- Addo for his audience and words of encouragement.

The Bastia Technical Director is expected to pay a courtesy call to former President JA Kufuor, patron of Kenpong Football Academy.

Last Sunday, the technical director together with Kenpong visited the academy in Winneba.

From The Sports Desk