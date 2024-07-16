So Close, Yet So Far For England Again

Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate’s side reached the final for a second successive European Championship, only to fall short of ending the men’s team’s wait of more than half a century for a major trophy.

Their journey to Berlin, where they were beaten 2-1 by Spain on Sunday, was far from smooth. At times there was criticism of England’s style of play and the failure to best utilise a squad packed with young, attacking talent.

The final followed a similar pattern to their other knockout games – concede the first goal and then mount a comeback – but it was Spain who found a late winner on this occasion.

In the final, England had 35% possession, nine attempts at goal compared to Spain’s 16, and 16 touches in the opposition’s penalty area compared to 30 for Spain.

Ex-England striker Gary Lineker said on BBC One that it was a “heartbreaking defeat for England, but in some ways a victory for attacking football”.

Rio Ferdinand and Chris Sutton were among those of the opinion that England had not been sufficiently “brave” during their time in Germany.

“Whenever these players in this England team have won things with their clubs, they’ve got the quality, but they’re all brave in the big moments,” said former England centre-back Ferdinand on BBC One.

“They’re courageous, they take risks, they take chances. They don’t wait to go behind, they take chances when the game’s in the balance and when it’s most difficult.

“When you win stuff, you have to have that courage and just lay it out there, roll the dice at times and you can’t always play from a conservative position.”

Former Premier League winner Sutton, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, added: “England were not brave enough on the evening to make the next step.

“It is a good thing for football that Spain won the tournament with the brand they have played. Spain played the beautiful game and England didn’t – the beauty of Gareth’s team has been getting over the line.

“Spain are a team. England are bits and pieces.”