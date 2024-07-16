Yamal Breaks Pelé Final Record

Lamine Yamal

Spain forward Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to ever feature in a FIFA World Cup or UEFA European Championship final on Sunday against England, surpassing the record set by Brazil legend Pelé in 1958.

Yamal turned 17 on Saturday, and the Barcelona player celebrated by assisting the first goal to help his nation beat England 2-1 as Spain won the Euros for a record-breaking fourth time, edging one clear of Germany.

He was rewarded by being named the Young Player of the Tournament.

“It’s a dream and I can’t wait to get back to Spain and celebrate it,” Yamal told TVE. “It’s the best birthday present I could have received. Now I want to go and celebrate with my family.

“After they equalised, they pressed a lot. But I don’t know what this team is made of, but we always end up coming back.”

Yamal finished the tournament with one goal and four assists, the most assists at a single European Championship since records began in 1980.

He also became the first player to score or assist in the quarterfinals, semifinals and final of a single edition of the tournament.

Pelé, who died in 2022, was 17 years and 249 days old when he played in the 1958 World Cup final for Brazil, scoring twice in a 5-2 win against Sweden.

It is the second time in a week Yamal has surpassed a mark set by Pelé. In the midweek win over France, he became the youngest player to participate in the semifinal of a major national team tournament, earning him congratulations from the Pelé Foundation, who manage the late striker’s legacy.

“The Pelé Foundation congratulates Lamine Yamal on this significant milestone in his career and wishes that this is the first step of a long and victorious journey,” they said.