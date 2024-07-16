Essien Salutes Nico Williams Jnr

Nico Williams

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien, has heaped praises on Spanish-Ghanaian forward Nico Williams after his display against England during the European Championship final.

Williams Jnr scored as Spain defeated England 2-1 to win Euro 2024 at Berlin’s Olympiastadion on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

Essien was in Germany to watch the game as well as work as a pundit for the final match.

“He was amazing, amazing. I mean as a young player, turning up in this big game, scoring for your country, I mean what more can I say? He has been fantastic,” he told Sporty TV.

Williams Jnr was also named Man of the Match following his outstanding display against the Three Lions.

The younger brother of Ghana forward, Inaki Williams, netted two goals and delivered an assist in six matches at the European Championship.

He also became the second player with Ghanaian heritage to win the competition after Marcel Desailly, who won the tournament in 2000 with France.