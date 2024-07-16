King Promise’s ‘True To Self’ Billboard Spotted In London

King Promise

Despite missing out on the coveted Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year category, King Promise has not relented in his pursuit of success.

King Promise’s ‘True To Self’ album is making waves globally. The album was recently spotted on billboards in Leicester Square, London, as part of his efforts to expand his audience beyond the African continent.

‘True To Self’ is a 12-track album that features an impressive lineup of artistes, including Shallipopi, Fave, Gabzy, Fridayy, Lasmid, Ladipoe, Sarkodie, and Olivetheboy.

With such a diverse and vibrant musical experience, it’s no wonder the album has been climbing the charts.

It quickly claimed the top spot in Ghana on Apple Music and has also charted internationally, reaching #31 in Sierra Leone, #48 in Oman, #53 in Spain, #54 in Nigeria, #56 in Chad, #71 in Uganda, #88 in the Republic of the Congo, and #93 in Benin.

King Promise’s success extends beyond his latest album. At the recent 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), he took home three major awards: Afropop Song of the Year, Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste of the Year, and Most Popular Song of the Year.

This recognition further solidifies his position as a rising star in the music industry.

King Promise on various occasions has explained that he creates music based on his emotions while also considering his mission of connecting people around the world. One of his previous hits, ‘Terminator,’ garnered over 200 million global streams, showcasing the widespread appeal of his music.

King Promise expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support his music has received, stating, “It’s just beautiful to see how everyone has embraced it, how far it’s going and continuing to go, and the aftermath of that. I’m just thankful for that.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke