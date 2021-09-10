President Satisfied With IRECOP Progress

President Akufo-Addo has expressed satisfaction with ongoing works on the construction of the Integrated Recycling Compost Plant (IRECOP) at Dambai in the Oti Region.

The IRECOP initiative is a collaboration between the government and the private sector led by Jospong Group, to solve waste management problems in the country, and all the regional capitals have such projects.

During a visit to inspect ongoing works on the state-of-the-art waste treatment plant as part of his tour of the Oti Region, President Akufo-Addo urged the contractors to continue to work hard to complete the project as scheduled.

Briefing the President, the contractor disclosed that about 80% of the work has been done, adding that the facility will be completed by the end of the year.

According to the contractor, the ongoing construction works has created 2,000 indirect jobs for the youth in the community, and it is expected that upon completion, it will employ 150 people.

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah said the facility, when completed, will put an end to the numerous refuse dumps scattered in the region.

“The Oti IRECOP will not only receive solid waste from various municipalities in the region, but will equally turn waste into usable products for the benefit of the good people of Oti,” she stated.

The minister said the President “was very particular about the health of Ghanaians,” stressing that, it explains the various projects being undertaken by his government in the water and sanitation space.

To this end, she challenged other private sector players in the sanitation sector who have interest in undertaking such projects to come on board, saying that “my ministry’s doors are always open every time.”

The waste management service leadership lauded the President for creating an enabling environment for private sector players in the sanitation sector to contribute their quota to the development of the country.