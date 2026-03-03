Produce GH¢600m Recovery Information- Lawyer To EOCO

Kwesi Botchway and Raymond Archer

A private legal practitioner, Lawrence Kwesi Botchway, has filed a Right To Information (RTI) request demanding the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to provide full details on President John Mahama’s claim that as of December 2025, the anti-graft body had recovered over GH¢600 million from the activities of criminal individuals and institutions.

He is requesting specific details on the said recoveries, including information on “the case titles and numbers in which the GH¢600 million were recovered” and “the persons involved in the cases in which the monies were recovered.”

President Mahama, during his State of the Nation Address on February 27, said as of December 2025, EOCO has recovered more than GH¢600 million and has investigated 462 cases, with 15 currently under prosecution.

He also noted that the anti-graft office has dismantled transnational carjacking syndicates, and has recovered 29 luxury vehicles that were stolen.

According to him, this forms part of government’s resolve to fight corruption and ensure that those who have stolen from the state are held accountable for their actions.

“The government remains resolute that corruption will not be tolerated, regardless of status or political affiliation,” the President stressed.

Request

In the aftermath of the President’s statement, Kwesi Botchway has petitioned EOCO asking for a break down of the said recoveries and the individuals the monies were recovered from.

Apart from names, case numbers and titles, the lawyer also wants details about the nature of the cases, the dates of the recovery and “the details of the bank accounts in which the recovered GH¢600 million were paid into.”

He added that “this request is made in good faith and in the interest of transparency, public accountability, and strengthening public confidence in the national fight against corruption.”

Fighting Corruption

The President, during his address before Parliament, further indicated that government has made progress in the fight against corruption through strengthened collaboration among law enforcement agencies, financial intelligence institutions and prosecutors.

“These efforts have led to initiation of criminal proceedings and assets forfeiture proceedings against some individuals and entities implicated in financial crimes against the state,” he said.

He added that the Attorney General’s office will continue to use both criminal prosecution and non-conviction based assets recovery mechanisms to ensure that stolen public resources are returned for national development.

The President, however, noted the sentiments of a large number of Ghanaians about the slow pace of prosecution of persons deemed to have stolen from the state.

“I understand that a large majority of Ghanaians are impatient to see those who abuse their public trust and office held to account,” the President acknowledged.

He noted with concern, references to periods when under military regimes and unconstitutional governments extra judicial means could be used to exact retribution against persons perceived as corrupt or who had abused the mandate given to them by the people.

“This may have appeared as swift justice but many regrettable excesses were recorded,” the President pointed out.

He noted that a return to constitutional rule in 1992 means everything must be done in accordance with the constitution and the rule of law, to ensure rights of citizens are respected.

“I may be as impatient as everyone else to see justice done, but painstaking investigations must be conducted, dockets must be prepared, charges must be filed, and the accused must have their day in court, including appealing even the smallest points of law to higher courts,” the President said.

He added that this process is necessary to protect citizens against abuse or ill-treatment, and to ensure that only those guilty of offences against the state are punished.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak