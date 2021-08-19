Producer Price Inflation Falls To 8.4%

Professor Samuel Annim

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has recorded a Producer Price Inflation (PPI) rate of 8.4 per cent for July 2021.

The year-on-year rate represents a 1.7 percentage point decrease relative to the 10.1 recorded in June 2021.

Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Annim said the month-on-month change in producer price index between June 2021 and July 2021 was 0.1 per cent.

He said the producer price inflation in the Mining and Quarrying sub-sector decreased by 7.3 percentage points over the June 2021 rate of 9.5 per cent to record 2.2 per cent in July 2021.

The producer inflation for the Manufacturing sub-sector, which constituted more than two-thirds of the total industry, decreased by 0.8 percentage points at 12.0 per cent.

He said the utility sub-sector recorded a 0.1 per cent inflation rate for July 2021.

Prof Annim said in July 2021, four out of the 16 major groups in the manufacturing sub-sector recorded inflation rates higher than the sector average of 12.0 per cent.

“The manufacture of coke, refined petroleum products and nuclear fuel recorded the highest inflation rate of 25.2 per cent, while the manufacture of electrical machinery and apparatus recorded the least inflation rate of 0.0 per cent.

On the petroleum price index, he said, the producer inflation rate in the petroleum sub-sector was -4.5 per cent in July 2020,” he said.

Touching on the trends, he said in July 2020, the producer price inflation rate for all industries was 9.3 per cent, the rate decreased to 9.0 per cent in August 2020 and increased to 9.7 per cent in September 2020 but declined consistently to record 7.0 per cent in December 2020.

“In March 2021, the rate increased to 13.0 per cent, however, in April 2021, it declined to 10.9 per cent, rose to 11.8 per cent in May, but decreased to 8.4 per cent in July 2021,” he said.

PPI measures the average change over time in the prices received by domestic producers for the production of goods and services.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri