Ato Turkson Returns To TV After 7years Hiatus

Ato Turkson

TV personality, Atto Turkson is finally back on the silver-screens after a 7-year long break.

He is now a new host on the Breakfast Show on TV Africa.

He started on Monday August 9, DGN Online can confirm.

According to him, he is back because he is passionate about giving off his best on screens.

“To God Be All The Glory! I am excited to announce my comeback on your screens as the new co-host for the Breakfast Live Show on the TV Africa Channel. It is always a joy to do what am passionate about. I am grateful to God for the Opportunity and am Looking forward to this new task. Ready to give viewers across the country and around the world my very best,” he stated.

“Special Thanks to the Management and staff for the warm reception. Join my team and I everyday on TV AFRICA at 6am for BREAKFAST LIVE,” he added.

Turkson, born March 10, 1984, is a broadcast journalist, TV show host, producer, production assistant and an actor.

He started his education at the Ministry of Health School and continued at Labone Senior High and finally the University of Ghana, where he studied Psychology and Linguistics.

He hosted the Entertainment Show on Ghana Television (GTV) Breakfast Show for years before he left the screens 7years ago.

By Francis Addo