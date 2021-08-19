Learn To Spread Love -Patapaa Preaches With ‘Haters’

Patapaa

One Corner hitmaker, Patapaa has released a new song titled Haters, featuring award winning songstress, Wendy Shay and Twicy.

He encouraged listeners to learn to spread love than hate as he dropped the song on Wednesday.

The song was out days after Patapaa had taken swipes at Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and Amerado for disrespecting him in their songs.

“I and my sister Wendy Shay Official have been through a lot in this industry… This is for the #Haters and those trying to pull down mankind. A great piece and a worldwide banger… Drops in the next 24 hours,” he wrote on Instagram prior to the release.

“Had to voice this out deep down my heart !!! Enough is Enough, In this Journey of Life We must Learn to Spread More Love than Hate!!! Had to drop this #Haters with @wendyshayofficial and @earnytwicy produced by @beatzfadagh Keep Streaming , Link in my BIO

#Pa2PaSojas,” he said on the day of the release.

By Francis Addo