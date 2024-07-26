Argentina Make FIFA Complaint…Over Olympic Chaos

The Argentina Football Association (AFA) have made a formal complaint to FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee following the incidents during Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to Morocco in their opening match of the Olympics.

A pitch invasion by Moroccan fans after Argentina’s Cristian Medina had scored deep in stoppage time triggered a two-hour delay, as the game in Saint-Étienne was eventually completed in an empty stadium.

Bottles, cups and firecrackers were thrown at Argentinian players during their goal celebration.

AFA said in a statement that it had lodged a complaint to FIFA demanding the “necessary regulatory measures be taken for an event of such seriousness.”

The statement added: “It is imperative to guarantee the safety of the protagonists for the peaceful development of this beautiful sport that is football and from the home of Argentine Football, we will do what is necessary to make this happen.”

Argentina’s team was left perplexed when, after play resumed almost two hours later, the referee ruled Medina’s equaliser for offside after review.

Argentina coach Javier Mascherano described the events as “the biggest circus I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Argentina senior captain Lionel Messi, who is not part of the Olympic squad, posted on Instagram an emoticon of a face with wide open eyes and the word: “Unusual.”