Otumfuo Park Hosts MTN Ashantifest Final

The Otumfuo Park at Dichemso in Kumasi will host this year’s Ashantifest Football final on Sunday, July 28, after exciting group stage games.

Bantama FC’s Emmanuel Sarpong, nicknamed ‘Agogo’, is leading in the race for the Goal King in the ongoing tournament after hitting the net four times.

But he has stiff challenge from other amazing strikers.

He is followed by Ernest Appiah ‘BabyJet’ of Adoato FC with three goals just like Kwame Peprah also of Atonso FC, George Antwi ‘Henry’ of Amakom FC and Marvin Owusu also of Amakom FC and Nana Prempeh of Ashtown FC.

The third place clash will see Ejisu FC taking on Adoato FC.

Bantama FC and Amakom FC after distinguishing themselves at the group stages will battle for supremacy in the final.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum