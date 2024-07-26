All Set For Gbese Mantse Homowo Peace Cup

Reps of Hearts of Oak, Nana Afua, Director of Operations and Stephen Botchway of Heart of Lions displaying the silverware

All is set for the Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Peace Cup scheduled for August 11, organisers of the inaugural competition have said.

It is the Gbese Mantse and Adonten of the Ga State, Nii Ayi Bonte II initiative which pits Accra Hearts of Oak against Kpando Heart of Lions at the Accra Stadium.

Nii Armah Opah II, who represented the Gbese Mantse, called for the celebration of love, peace and unity during the Homowo festivities and prayed for an exciting game.

CEO of newly-promoted premiership side, Soccer Apostles and former Ghana Football Association Exco member said colts teams are expected to entertain fans from 10am before the British High Commission engage Nii Ayi Bonte XI, a selected side of friends of the Gbese Mantse.

He mentioned that the most exciting player in the game will receive a special trophy.

Gate fees have been pegged at GH¢200 for VVIP, GH¢100 for VIP, GH¢50 for Regular and GH¢10 for Popular Stand.

Representatives of Hearts of Oak, Nana Afua and Heart of Lions, Stephen Botchway promised to exhibit their new players for the next season and produce good football to promote peace, love and unity in Ghana.

Aspiring Members of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency, Mannaf Sowah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Alfred Ashie Kotey of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) graced the launch and advised Ghanaians to live in peace, love and unity.

They both supported the Gbese Mantse Peace match and promised to purchase tickets for football fans in the constituency.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum