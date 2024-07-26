Germany Reaffirms Commitment To Support GIS

THE GERMAN Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull has pledged his government’s commitment to supporting the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) with tools and capacity training programmes to fight the ever-increasing border challenges in the country.

Speaking at the donation of a workshop van and 3,000 flashlights by the German government, Daniel Krull expressed the belief that issues of Ghana’s border security are of priority to the German government hence its numerous supports to the service.

“Our willingness to support you in your endeavour is that we strongly believe that the service has to be successful in defending democracy and stability in the region.”

“German government is willing to continue with this assistance as we value very highly the growing challenges with violent extremists at the borders of Ghana,” he said.

He mentioned that the German government’s donation of the vehicle and the flashlights are intended to serve as an aid to support the daily checks by the security personnel.

“This is why we decided to hand over the majority of these lamps to you and hopefully they will be of good use to you and your team. We are sure that this will not be the end of our cooperation,” he added.

Comptroller General (GIS), Kwame Asuah Takyi said the commitment and support of the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Ghana Immigration Service in the management of security, is laudable.

“We are extremely grateful to the German Federal Government for the generous donation which will greatly improve the operational abilities of the Ghana Immigration Service,” he said.

He said the mobile workshop van and flashlights would significantly enhance the service’s operational efficiency in better serving and protecting citizens, especially in the year of elections.

“We are challenged by inadequate resources in exercising our mandate. And as you’re all aware, effective migration management is a double challenge. We can only get better results when external stakeholders such as the German Federal Government, and in particular, the German Federal Police are brought to the table to support.”

Deputy Minister of the Interior, Naana Eyiah Quansah, on his part stated that the multipurpose mobile workshop van equipped with a wide range of tools and equipment will allow the efficient repairs and maintenance of vehicles.

“This is a precious asset to the Immigration Service. So, operating with the workshop van and the 3,000 torchlights will enable immigration officers to work more efficiently and effectively, mainly in remote areas.”

Mr Quansah said the donation is evidence of the strong bilateral relations between the two nations and Germany’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s development.

“Let me also commend the Comptroller General and team for their dedication and hard work in ensuring that our borders are secured and well-managed,” he added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke