Police Chase Tricycle Thieves

THE MAMPONTENG District Police in the Ashanti Region, are currently on the heels of two suspected tricycle thieves to help assist in investigations.

The runaway suspects, one of whom has since been identified as Aboabo, reportedly, stole a tricycle at Mamponteng and fled with it to an unknown place.

The theft was said to have happened at the premises of Bookshop Korea at Mamponteng where the tricycle owner had parked the tricycle under the care of a security man on July 22, 2024 at 11pm.

Few hours after the tricycle owner, one Yaw Oppong, had parked the tricycle and left the place, at exactly 1:50am on July 23, 2024, the two thieves managed to steal the tricycle and fled with it.

A police report said one Abdul Karim, the security man who was supposed watch the tricycle, saw the two thieves with the tricycle and chased them to retrieve the tricycle but to no avail.

The theft case was then reported to the Mamponteng District Police, who have since commenced investigations in an attempt to apprehend the culprits to face prosecution.

“On July 23, 2024 at 0605 hours, Yaw Oppong of Mamponteng-Korea, accompanied by Abdul Karim, a security man at Bookshop Korea, came to the station, and the former reported that on July 22, 2024 at 2300 hours, he parked his black and yellow coloured TVS motor tricycle with registration No. M-21-AW 7159 at the said Bookshop under the care of the latter.

“That on July 23, 2024 at 0150 hours, the latter called to inform him that two young men stole the tricycle and he gave them a chase, but they managed to escape,” part of the police statement, disclosed.

The police, the report further said, “later had intelligence that one of the suspects goes by the name Aboabo,” noting that no arrest had been made yet, as the case is still under investigation.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi