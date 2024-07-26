Samira Donates To Oti Health Facilities 

Samira Bawumia

THE SECOND Lady Hajia Samira Bawumia’s passion for maternal health was in full flight recently when she donated an assortment of medical supplies to the Oti Region.

The beneficiary facilities were in the Nkwanta North and Biakoye Districts of the region.

The donations went to the Worawora Government Hospital and health centres in the Biakoye District/Constituency as well as the Damanko Health Centre and CHPS Compound in the Nkwanta North District/Constituency.

The donation forms part of efforts by the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP) to improve general health outcomes and promote universal health care among women and children in Ghana.

At the Worawora Government Hospital and health centres in the Biakoye District/Constituency, the Second Lady provided medical supplies and equipment which included beds with mattresses, medical apparels, digital infrared thermometres, earloop face masks, among other items.

At the Damanko Health Centre and CHPS Compound in the Nkwanta North District/Constituency, Mrs. Bawumia also made similar donations.

This is not the first time that the Second Lady is making a donation to the Oti Region.

In 2019, she donated medical supplies and equipment valued at approximately GH₵500,000 to nine health facilities in the Nkwanta North District and Nkwanta South Municipality.

The SEHP is a not-for-profit organisation set up by the Second Lady to improve the lives of women, children and youth in under-served communities across Ghana.