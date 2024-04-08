Publish Dumsor Timetable- Parliament Directs ECG

In a crucial meeting held in Accra, the mines and energy committee of Parliament has directed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to ensure that power consumers are provided with a comprehensive load shedding timetable.

This decision comes following discussions with stakeholders in the energy sector and a previous directive from the regulatory body, PURC, for the ECG to submit a load management timetable by April 2, 2024.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Samuel Atta Akyea, Chairman of the mines and energy committee of Parliament, emphasized the committee’s commitment to ensuring that the right measures are taken.

He acknowledged the technical challenges faced by the ECG, particularly relating to fuel, and expressed confidence that these issues would be resolved.

Atta Akyea highlighted the need for transparency and accountability in managing power outages, stating, “If there are power outages, those who are enjoying power should know when it will be available and then they plan their lives around the timetable you furnish them.”

He emphasized the importance of the ECG providing a load shedding timetable to help consumers plan their activities and minimize disruptions caused by power outages.

The committee chairman assured the public that the Mines and Energy Committee will closely monitor the situation to ensure compliance.

He reiterated the committee’s determination to address any under-generation of power and work towards generating enough electricity to meet the country’s needs.

The directive from Parliament underscores the urgency to address the ongoing power challenges faced by Ghanaians.

By providing a load shedding timetable, the Electricity Company of Ghana aims to provide consumers with clarity and reduce uncertainty regarding power outages. It is hoped that this move will enable individuals and businesses to plan their activities accordingly, minimizing the adverse impact of any disruptions in the power supply.

By Vincent Kubi