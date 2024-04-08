BoG Governor Disowns ‘Hooligans’ Tag On Minority MPs

Dr Ernest Addison

In a recent appearance before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Parliament, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Addison, has clarified his earlier remarks that allegedly referred to some minority Members of Parliament (MPs) as “hooligans” during the #OccupyBoG protest in October last year.

Dr Addison stated that the controversial description did not originate from him, but from a foreign media house that initially covered the story.

The #OccupyBoG protest, organized by a coalition consisting of minority parliamentarians, NDC supporters, and various interest groups, called for the resignations of Dr Addison and his deputies over allegations of economic mismanagement and unauthorized currency printing.

Responding to the protest last year, Dr Addison was said to have labeled the demonstrators as “hooligans” and emphasized that he and his deputies would not resign. His stance sparked further controversy and led to public debate.

During his appearance before the PAC on Monday, April 8, 2024, Dr Ernest Addison categorically rejected the assertions that he had referred to the minority MPs as hooligans.

He stated that the term “hooliganism” was an interpretation by the foreign media house and did not accurately represent his words.

“I want to say that those who know me and know my character… you have not heard a single word of a recorded message with me describing parliamentarians in that manner. This was some foreign journalist’s description of the conversation we had, and I disowned it,” Dr Addison clarified.

The Governor further described the NDC-led protest as “completely unnecessary,” during an interview with the international business website Central Banking.

The controversy surrounding Dr Ernest Addison’s remarks adds to the ongoing scrutiny faced by the Bank of Ghana. The allegations of economic mismanagement and unauthorized currency printing have sparked widespread concern among citizens and raised questions about the transparency and accountability of the central bank.

As the nation awaits further developments, the issue of the Governor’s remarks and the responses from various stakeholders will continue to shape public discourse and impact perceptions of the Bank of Ghana’s leadership.

By Vincent Kubi