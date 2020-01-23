Qatar Airways Begins Daily Flight To Accra

Qatar Airways is set to begin daily flight to Ghana’s capital, Accra, beginning April 15, 2020.

In 2020, it is expected to add about eight additional destinations to its network.

The destinations are Nur-Sultan and Almaty, Kazakhstan; Cebu, Philippines; Accra, Ghana; Trabzon, Turkey; Luanda, Angola; Lyon, France and Siem Reap, Cambodia.

New Destinations

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan – Two weekly flights (starting 30 March 2020).

Almaty, Kazakhstan – Two weekly flights starting 1 April 2020, increasing to four weekly flights from 25 May 2020.

Cebu, Philippines – Three weekly flights (starting 8 April 2020)

Trabzon, Turkey – Three weekly flights (starting 20 May 2020).

Lyon, France – Five weekly flights (starting 23 June 2020).

Luanda, Angola – Four weekly flights (starting 14 October 2020).

Siem Reap, Cambodia – Five weekly flights (starting 16 November 2020).

The announcement came as the

award-winning airline displayed its ultra-modern Airbus A350-1000 alongside its state-of-the-art Gulfstream G500

DOHA, Qatar and wowed the crowds on the opening day of the Kuwait Aviation Show.

It showcased two of the newest aircraft in its fleet alongside announcing new destination plans for 2020.

Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive; and Engineer Badr Al Meer, Chief Operating Officer, Hamad International Airport hosted a number of dignitaries at the carrier’s chalet, including Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah Deputy Amiri Diwan Minister in the State of Kuwait and Sheikh Salman Al-Humoud Al-Sabah, Director-General, General Directorate of Civil Aviation – Kuwait.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “The Kuwait Aviation Show is the perfect platform for us to kick start the New Year and unveil some of our exciting plans for 2020.

“Eight new destinations will be joining our network this year in addition to the recently announced gateways of Santorini, Greece; Dubrovnik, Croatia; and Osaka, Japan. With these new routes, our operations will expand to 177 destinations around the world, reinforcing our position as one of the world’s most connected airlines. This ensures we can continue to provide our passengers more options and flexibility when planning their business and leisure travel.”

Qatar Airways was named ‘World’s Best Airline’ by the 2019 World Airline Awards, managed by Skytrax.

It was also named ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’, ‘World’s Best Business Class’, and ‘Best Business Class Seat’, in recognition of its ground-breaking Business Class experience, Qsuite.

It is the only airline to have been awarded the coveted ‘Skytrax Airline of the Year’ title, which is recognised as the pinnacle of excellence in the airline industry, five times.

Qatar Airways currently operates a modern fleet of more than 250 aircraft via its hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA), to more than 160 destinations worldwide.

The world’s fastest-growing airline added several exciting new destinations to its growing network last year, including Rabat, Morocco; Izmir, Turkey; Malta; Davao, Philippines; Lisbon, Portugal; Mogadishu, Somalia; Langkawi, Malaysia; and Gaborone, Botswana.

BY Melvin Tarlue