Ghana Fastest Human Chief Lauds GUSA

Reks Brobbery

Founder of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human Race, Reks Brobby, has lauded the organisers of the Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA).

To the University of Ghana (UG) athletics ambassador, the GUSA Games offer students a huge platform to exhibit their talents and also prepare them to feature for the national teams.

He revealed that among the numerous athletes that the programme has helped are Grace Obuor, the current African bronze medalist in the 400m, Latifa Ali, the 2019 Ghana’s Fastest Human, and Kate Agyeman, the current GUSA 100m champion, as well as Edwin Gadayi, a member of the 4X100 gold medal winning team at the African championships last year.

“Frankly, I am highly impressed with the level of competition and I can say without doubt that most of these athletes will soon make our nation proud.

Let’s keep the momentum and attach the seriousness it deserves, and with support from corporate Ghana, I believe many more champions would be raised from this platform,” the Olympian added.

He said the programme falls in line with the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human initiative which primarily seeks to revive healthy athletics competitions in schools.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the next edition of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human will be launched in February, with Nana Asante Bediatuo, Secretary to the President, gracing it as the special guest of honour.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum