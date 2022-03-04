Rainstorm Destroy Schools, Billboards in Ho

A heavy rainstorm that occurred last Wednesday evening, March 2, 2022, has caused serious destructions within Ho, the Volta Regional Capital.

The rainstorm that started at about 4:30 pm; followed by a heavy downpour lasting for about 25 minutes, ripped off the roof of about 5 schools and several homes, destroyed several giant billboards, uprooted trees, and injured some residents within the Ho township of the municipality.

Electricity supply lines were also destroyed causing power cuts in suburbs like SSNIT Flats, the Ho Technical University, C.K Road, Barracks just to mention a few.

At the Ray Makosa Traffic Intersection, the ‘God Dey’ storey building, housing Advans Ghana and other shops had its roof ripped off and parts of it falling on adjourning houses.

Tina Mac Canteen, an eatery near the Ho Municipal Hospital had three of its workers injured after a mango tree fell on it. The injured have been admitted to the hospital.

The lower primary block of Riis Presby School located at SNNIT Flats Down was displaced. The same could be said about the roofs of the Bankoe EP Primary School, Methodist Primary School, near WAEC, Bankoe RC Girls Basic School, and the laboratory of the EP Church Mawuko Girls Senior High School.

Several homes including the family house of Stephen Adigon, the Ho Municipal NADMO Director were not spared.

Several trees collapsed by the storm temporarily led to roadblocks at the Old traffic light around the High Court, Residency Road, Ho Kpodzi-Mawuko Girls Road, among others.

As of the time, DGN Online toured the Municipality, some affected residents had begun repairing their roofs while others were appealing to the Assembly and the government to come to their aid.

Residence also praised the response rate of the Officials of NADMO, the Ghana National Fire Service, and the Electricity Company of Ghana. The trio cleared blocked roads, rescued persons affected person and repaired destroyed power supply lines as directed by their respective mandates.

The Municipal Director of NADMO noted that he has received reports of similar incidents in other parts of the musicality, especially Kpenoe. To this end, his office is assessing the extent of the damage for necessary action.

The Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Divine Boson who was attending to government business at Koforidua on hearing the news rushed to the Municipality Thursday morning, March 3, 2022, to sympathize with affected persons.

He mobilized about 100 bundles of roofing sheets and directed the Works Department of the Assembly to urgently roof the affected schools so academic work is not disrupted.

Mr. Boson also visited the injured and assured them of the Assembly’s support. He then called on benevolent organisations and persons to support NADMO and the Assembly to help the affected residents and businesses. He also promised to set up a committee to vet the various billboards in the municipality for proper regulation.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)