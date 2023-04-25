Ralph Poku-Adusei Organises Skills Training For Bekwai Residents

Ralph Ralph Poku-Adusei, has through his foundation – Ralph Poku-Adusei Foundation (RPAF) organised an entrepreneurial and income generating skills training programme for the indigens of Amansie in the Bekwai constituency in the Ashanti Region.

The 3-day free intensive skills training programme started on Monday, April 24, 2023, and is expected to end on Wednesday, 26 April 2023.

The training programme attracted over 2,000 participants on the first day alone and they under took training courses in the making of washing detergents, floor cleaning detergents, parazon, shower gel, shampoo, conditioners, hair food, afterwash, liquid soap, wig weaving, bio digester and beads making.

Mr. Poku-Adusei in a statement before the commencement of the training sessions, urged the youth of Bekwai who are the main target of the initiative to take full advantage of the opportunity to learn new skills that will help them improve their earning power and income levels.

Mr. Poku-_Asuseiwho is a managing partner at Trent Legal Amansie Chambers and Bekwai parliamentary candidate hopeful said: “Today, we turn our attention to the youth, who are the future. Empowerment for the youth is quintessentially, the heart for every economic development effort that is being made by countries globally.”

“To borrow the words of Lao Tsu; ‘if you give a man a fish you feed him for a day, if you teach him to fish you feed him for a lifetime,’ as such the skills you will learn here today and in the preceding days should be seen as an opportunity to grow economically and socially, he said.

He entreated them to make the learning experience a priority and to take full advantage of this opportunity to learn a skill that will benefit them, their families and the community at large.

“Now is the time for the youth of the Bekwai community to come together and change the status quo. It is time we add value to ourselves and take our rightful place in the economic narrative of Ghana as a whole. These skills we learn here will be a tool that can never be taken away, and I am a firm believer that the only assets one can possess are knowledge,” Mr. Poku-Adusei added.

RPA Foundation

The Ralph Poku-Adusei Foundation was borne out of Lawyer Ralph Poku Adusei’s deep sense of belonging to the Bekwai community and his unwavering dedication to give back to the community which helped shape his formative years.

This deep-seated desire was birthed unofficially in 2015 and officially in 2018 and has since given back to the Bekwai community in multiple ways.

The foundation has embarked on a number of social intervention programmes within the community, including food donations, cash donations, renovations of office complex for Ghana ambulance service, support for the Zongo and Muslim communities in Bekwai, among others.

