Reckless Mercedes Benz Driver Slapped With GHC1800 Fine

The Kaneshie District Court in Accra has fined Kofi Buckman GH¢1800 after he pleaded guilty to the charge of reckless driving.

He was charged with careless and dangerous driving and posing danger to road users when he was arraigned in court on Monday November 1, 2021.

Kofi Buckman, was captured in a video footage engaged in a reckless stunt and endangering the lives of other road users at the Airport traffic light intersection.

His action was captured by other road users who reported the incident to the Airport Police.

The police after receiving the complaints immediately mounted a search for Buckman and swiftly arrested him on Sunday, October 24, 2021 by the Airport Police Headquarters to be arriagned.

However, he was reported unwell last week hence the police could not immediately send him to court.

A Mercedes Benz with registration number C 63 – 18 driven by the convict for the stunt was impounded at the Airport Police Station until he was arraigned today and fined by the court.

