Reflections On Ghana And The Future It Deserves- An Opinion Piece By Ambassador Simone Giger: Swiss Ambassador To Ghana, Togo And Benin

The writer

In diplomacy one learns that countries cannot be understood only through official meetings, statistics, or policy papers. To truly know a country, one must travel through it, listen and talk to its people, appreciate its strengths, observe its contradictions, and understand the aspirations that animate everyday life.

As I prepare to conclude my tenure as Ambassador of Switzerland to Ghana, I find myself reflecting deeply on a country that has left a lasting impression on me not only professionally, but personally.

Over the past four years, I have travelled extensively across Ghana. From Paga to Keta, from Damongo to Donkokrom, from Wa to Goaso, I have encountered a country of extraordinary diversity, complexity, creativity, and resilience. Every journey revealed a different dimension of Ghana, yet one common thread consistently emerged: a country beaming with potential.

There is something profoundly remarkable about Ghana and its national character (or what Ghanaians would call “vibe”). It is visible in the warmth with which strangers are welcomed, the humor with which difficulties are confronted, and the optimism that persists. Even in difficult times and moments of uncertainty, there is often a joke, a proverb, or a story that puts things into perspective.

This national character is in my view an essential ingredient for Ghana’s democratic track record. At a time when democratic systems around the world are facing increasing pressure, polarisation, and distrust, Ghana continues to distinguish itself as a country committed to dialogue, constitutional order, and peaceful coexistence.

Democracy here is not perfect. No democracy really is – not even Switzerland’s. What is important is that it is alive, active, and deeply valued by its citizens.

Over the years, Ghana has established itself as an important democratic reference point in West Africa. The country has repeatedly demonstrated that political competition can coexist with stability, that transitions of power can occur peacefully, and that national debates can take place within institutional frameworks rather than outside them. Such achievements should never be taken for granted.

Democracy is not sustained by elections alone. It requires strong institutions, active citizens, credible public discourse, and an ongoing willingness to negotiate consensus across political, ethnic, religious, and generational lines. I am in admiration how this diverse country actively satisfies these varied dynamics and interests.

In many ways, this is where Ghana’s democratic future becomes particularly important. The country possesses extraordinary human capital. Everywhere I travelled, I encountered young people with ambition, intelligence, creativity, and determination. Ghana’s greatest resource is not found beneath the ground but in its people, their ideas and aspirations.

To turn them into something meaningful and productive, ideas and aspirations however require systems that function effectively. When institutions are transparent, responsive, accountable, and trusted, they unlock innovation, investment, and opportunity. When they are weak or inconsistent, they risk frustrating the very energy that could propel a nation forward. This is why governance reforms remain so important to Ghana’s long-term trajectory.

One development that has particularly impressed me during my tenure has been Ghana’s constitutional review process. What stands out is not only the process itself, but the spirit behind it: a willingness to reflect critically on how democratic governance can evolve to meet contemporary realities and future expectations. This demonstrates political maturity.

Constitutions should never be viewed as static documents frozen in time. Strong democracies periodically examine whether their systems remain responsive, inclusive, and effective. Ghana’s consultative approach reflects a country seeking not merely to preserve democracy, but to improve it.

Switzerland is proud to support these home-grown efforts, and we remain committed to supporting the constitutional reform process further – until its hopefully successful conclusion. We understand from our own history that democratic stability does not emerge automatically. It requires deliberate investment in participation, inclusion, and dialogue. Swiss democracy itself evolved gradually through compromise, negotiation, and the understanding that national cohesion is strengthened when citizens feel ownership over public decisions.

Ghana and Switzerland share important similarities. Both countries are diverse societies that have chosen coexistence over division. Both understand that stability is strongest when different voices are heard and accommodated. Both appreciate the importance of consensus-building in national life. This shared philosophy has shaped our bilateral cooperation over many decades.

Today, our partnership continues to evolve in both breadth and depth. Switzerland currently supports initiatives and projects focused on democratic governance, parliamentary cooperation, decentralization, peace and security, cultural exchange, environmental integrity, climate adaptation, as well as economic development.

Switzerland and Ghana may differ in geography, history, and scale, but we share a belief in dialogue and cooperation as foundations for national progress.

Despite Ghana’s bright prospects, this country needs to confront its challenges with candor and boldness. No country can fully realize its potential without confronting difficult challenges directly. During my years here, many Ghanaians themselves have spoken openly about concerns surrounding institutional effectiveness, economic opportunity, environmental degradation, and governance accountability.

Particularly concerning is the destruction caused by illegal mining activities. Ghana’s rivers, forests, and landscapes are among its greatest treasures. Environmental degradation is not merely an ecological issue; it is fundamentally about intergenerational responsibility. Future prosperity depends on preserving the natural foundation upon which communities, livelihoods, and national identity are built.

And yet, despite these challenges, I remain deeply optimistic about Ghana’s future and this optimism does not come from idealism, but from observation. The future of democracy globally will not only be shaped by geopolitical actors or large states but also in medium-sized countries like Switzerland and Ghana. We can demonstrate that democratic resilience, peaceful coexistence, and institutional reform remain both possible and necessary.

As I prepare to leave Ghana, I do so with deep gratitude. Over the years, I have come to admire Ghana not only for its democratic achievements, but for its humanity: its warmth, its creativity, its humor, and its enduring sense of possibility.

The task ahead is not to invent Ghana’s future, but to create the institutional conditions necessary for that future to fully emerge. I believe Ghana can do this.