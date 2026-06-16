Salaga Residents Protest Over Missing Baby

The mother of the missing baby

Residents of Kulpi in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region have staged protests over the disappearance of a newborn from the Salaga Government Hospital.

The protesters blocked major roads in the area and demanded that the baby be found and returned to the parents.

The protest reportedly led to residents chasing the Member of Parliament (MP) for Salaga South, Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahimah, who had visited the community to commiserate with the family.

According to residents, they will not accept expressions of sympathy from visitors unless the missing baby is returned to the family.

They have also indicated that they will pursue legal action against the hospital if the missing baby is not found.

Speaking to journalists, the MP said she understood the emotions surrounding the incident and the community’s reaction.

“We need to come together and engage. We also need to respect their feelings, but turning people away may not be the best approach,” she stated.

She added that the police and other authorities are working tirelessly to locate the newborn, and urged the family and residents to exercise patience.

“You went with us to the police commander and have seen the efforts they are putting in to get the baby. We hope the baby is found so that we can mend our relationship with the community,” she stressed.

The Administrator of Salaga Government Hospital, Aloysius Bakuma, said the hospital is doing everything within its power to aid the search.

“The police came around and we are cooperating with the investigations,” he said.

It would be recalled that a newborn went missing at the Salaga Government Hospital.

Two nurses, a male and female, have been arrested and arraigned before the Tamale Circuit Court.

They have since been charged with conspiracy and abduction, and are expected to reappear in court on June 18, 2026.

FROM Eric Kombat, Salaga