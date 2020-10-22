Regional Education Directors Get LandCruiser Prado

The minister for education, Dr. Matthew Opoku prempeh, on behalf of President Nana Akufo-Addo, handed over 16 Toyota Landcruiser Prado 4 x 4 vehicles to all Regional Directors of Education.

The handing over ceremony took place on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Ministry of Education in Accra.

It will be recalled that in March 2020, the Vice President, on behalf of the President, presented Isuzu Double cabin pickup trucks to all the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Education Offices to support their management and supervision roles.

The ministry has also provided over 2000 motorbikes to circuit supervisors to aid in their frontline roles.

Today’s event was in furtherance of government’s commitment to provide the requisite tools and logistics to those at the forefront of the reforms government is pursuing in the education sector with a view to improving learning outcomes in this country, the minister said.

Dr. Prempeh expressed the confidence that the vehicles will be properly taken care of and put to the use for which they have been provided, to ensure maximum efficiency and ultimately to support government’s vision for the education sector.