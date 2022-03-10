Remain Calm- NPP Assures Protesters Of Resolution

The leadership of the ruling NPP

The National Council of Elders of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has assured it aggrieved members to remian calm as they take steps to resolve their concerns.

Some aggrieved members of the Kwadaso Constituency picketed at the party’s headquarters in Accra Thursday over disagreement in matters concerning the polling station elections conducted across the country.

The unbappy supporters pettioned their national leaders over issues they had with the recent polling station executive elections.

They alleged that the Chairperson for the qconstituency’s polling station elections, Gifty Ohene Konadu, breached the party’s constitution in the conduct of the polling station executive elections in the area.

The Members noted that they had petitioned the party’s regional office and were in Accra to do same to the national leaders.

Responding to the supporters in a statement signed by the Secretary of the Council, Kwadwo Afari said, the party has asked them to remain calm following the receipt of their petition.

The party assured agitating members of ‘impartial adjudication of all cases’.

“It is the considered view of the elders that the recent challenges within the party should inspire greater interest to make the Party better, and stronger in unity to pull the nation back together.

“No truly Patriotic member should take an intransigent position, but with tolerance, let’s all give off our best to keep the party together in our beautiful diversity,” excerpts of the statement read.

