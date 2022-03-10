Barker-Vormawor Lacks Good Sureties – A-G Punches His Bail Application

Barker-Vormawor

The Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame has started weakening the bail application pending trial filed by the Convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor bail at the Tema High Court A.

According to affidavit filed by the Attorney General, Wednesday March 9, 2022, it tells the court not to grant bail application filed by Barker-Vormawor because he has not demonstrated that he has people of good character and sufficient means willing to stand as sureties for him.

“That the applicant has not demonstrated that he has people of good character and sufficient means willing to stand as sureties for him,” the Attorney General said.

It explained that Barker-Vormawor allegedly lied that a United Kingdom-based woman whom he asked the Ghana Police to speak to after his arrest, was his wife.

The Attorney General therefore asked the court to deny Barker-Vormawor bail, since it thas urned out that the claim was false.

“Following his arrest, applicant directed the Police officers to speak to a lady in the United Kingdom that the applicant claimed was his wife, which allegation eventually turned out to be false. Subsequently, another woman showed up at the Ashaiman Police station claiming to be applicant’s wife,” Godfred Dame said.

The AG further told the court to deny him bail because he has no fixed place of abode which makes him flight risk, he said.

“That investigations have revealed that the applicant has no fixed place of abode in Ghana thus making him flight risk,” he said.

He was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra when he touched down from UK for allegedly writing on social media that he would topple the government if the E-levy bill is passed.

“Mr Oliver Baker-Vormawor has been arrested by the. Ashaiman District Police following a post he allegedly made on social media platforms to the effect that he would stage coup himself if the E-levy bill is passed by Parliament,” portions of the Police statement said.

He was denied bail by the Ashaiman District Court after being charged with treason felony.

BY Vincent Kubi