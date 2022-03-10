My Lord, I’m Okay- Coup Monger Barker-Vormawor Rubbishes Ill-Health Claim

Oliver Barker-Vormawor

The convener of #FixThe Country Movement, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor has shot down claims that he was unwell and rushed to hospital.

A statement by some supporters of Barker-Vormawor group, claimed that he was unwell and was rushed to the hospital.

According to them, the health of their leader kept detorerating as his Blood Pressure (BP) shot higher.

“It being three weeks since Oliver has been in police custody. Since his detention, he has been experiencing some minor health challenges.

“In the latter part of this morning March 9, he complained of general discomfort. His health has since deteriorated and has currently been rushed to the Police Hospital in Accra for medical attention. Doctors has since come to assess his health and discovered that his blood pressure has shot up.

“We are monitoring his progress and will update the public in due time.

However, Barker-Vomawor has told the Tema High Court A when he appeared to move his application for bail pending trial that he fit and strong.

Presiding Judge, Justice Daniel Mensah asked him, “we all read oo. We are all on social media. Gentleman, I learnt that you’re not well or is social media something something?” .

In a quick manner, Barker-Vormawor stood up and verbally responded that, ” My Lord, I am okay.”

However, to perhaps counter the response of Barker-Vormawor, his lead counsel mentioned that “he was brought from the police hospital to court.”

He has been charged with treason felony after he made comments allegedly threatening a coup d’etat should the government go ahead to pass the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy.

He was arrested at the airport upon his return to the country on February 11, 2022 and was put before the Ashaiman District Court on Monday, February 14, where he was denied bail and remanded into police custody.

The police in a statement said his arrest was necessitated following a comment he made on the social media platforms to the effect that he would stage a coup if the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy popularly known as E-levy is passed into law.

“The post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic,” the statement added.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor had made the threat after pictures of the Majority Leader’s 65th birthday party showing an E-levy-designed cake emerged.

By Vincent Kubi