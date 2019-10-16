Resign With Immediate Effect…Bulgarian PM Tells Football Chief

Borislav Mihaylov

The Bulgarian prime minister has called for the head of the country’s football association to resign after England players were racially abused in a European qualifier in Sofia on Monday.

Boyko Borissov “strongly condemned” the behaviour, which included Nazi salutes and monkey chants.

The match, which England won 6-0, was halted twice because of racist behaviour by home fans.

Borissov said it was “unacceptable” for people in Bulgaria to connect with racism.

“I call on Borislav Mihaylov to immediately resign as president of the Bulgarian Football Union,” he said.

“After yesterday’s shameful loss of the Bulgarian National Team and given the bad results of our football, I have ordered to end any relationship with BFU, including financial, until the withdrawal of Borislav Mihaylov from the post.”

England forward Raheem Sterling tweeted to describe the call for Mihaylov to resign as a “good move”.